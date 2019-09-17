CLOSE
The Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeThe Russ Parr Morning Show

Russ Rant: You’re Not Black, ‘You’re Rich’

Russ doesn’t understand how or why people turn their backs on their people when they get a bit of money to their names. For example, recently former BET CEO and billionaire Bob Johnson encouraged us to give Trump “the benefit of the doubt.” And around that same time Condoleezza Rice said that we need to stop labeling people using “explosive terms” like calling someone a racist. Russ disagrees with Rice because he believes we should be “calling out blatant racism.” And while he disagrees with Johnson he understands why he wants to give Trump a shot. Johnson is part of the 1%…so Russ says, “Trump is his guy.” It seems to Russ that, once you get money you’re not Black or white you’re rich.

 

Russ Rant: You’re Not Black, ‘You’re Rich’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close