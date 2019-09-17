CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Two Ohio Teens, Sentenced for Contaminating Teachers’ Food With Semen

Now I know for a fact I hated and I really mean hated 3 of my teachers from elementary to high school and many times I would wish that something would happen to them either over night or on their way to work but my wish never came true. I even thought about pushing one teacher down the steps , no cap , I really hated this guy Mr. Droll and wished bad things to happen to him each and everyday. Now everything that I did was mental , if they could read minds back then I would’ve been thrown under the jail. And even though I thought about bad things happening I never acted on any of my thoughts because my mom’s would’ve beat my ass and I don’t even want to think what my dad would’ve done to me. There was no way I could’ve done what these 8 Olentangy students did, putting semen in the teachers food I just down right disgusting. What’s even crazier with me is that even though I hated certain teachers it didn’t stop me from becoming a teacher and I taught for 9 years and after sitting on the other side of that desk I now know that the teachers I hated I should’ve never gave them any grief at all they were all helping me the whole time but I couldn’t see it nor did I want to see it at the time. But now these students that did more than me are facing jail time and suspension from school, the 2 teens that admitted guilt after facing 20 to 90 days in juvenile detention 100 hours of community service, a psychological assessment, counseling and a written letter of apology to the victim. As a teacher I really don’t know if I could get over this to be honest I would sue everybody!! Full Story Here 

Two Ohio Teens, Sentenced for Contaminating Teachers’ Food With Semen was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close