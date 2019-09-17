CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Deitrick Haddon Recruits His Family To Star In Music Video For “Open Door Season” 

See it here first...

Deitrick Haddon

Source: eOne Nashville / eOne Nashville

Summer has ended and with the new season, comes new music from Deitrick Haddon whose latest tune is perfect for the shift. 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As we “fall” into autumn, Haddon declares the time “Open Door Season.” His song, which speaks to the wide range of God’s capabilities — especially when paired with our faith, was co-written with producer Marcus Hodge.

SEE ALSO: Deitrick Haddon Professes That This Is The Season Of God Opening Doors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“God has not given you the spirit of fear, but power in love and a sound mind. I declare ain’t nothing held up, it’s open door season up in your life,” he sings in the video that chronicles different stages in his life and even includes a cameo from his wife and kids. 

“Open Door season is a vibe!” Haddon says. “A prophetic word over a dope beat. I recommend that you play it every day and watch them doors fly open.” 

Press play below and watch!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

“Open Door Season” is set to be featured on Deitrick Haddon’s forthcoming EP due sometime this winter. He’s currently filming for a sequel to the Blessed & Cursed movie he originally starred in back in 2010. 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Deitrick Haddon Recruits His Family To Star In Music Video For “Open Door Season”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close