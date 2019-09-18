CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Whitney Houston To Be Celebrated With Hologram Tour

Whitney Houston

Source: Marka / Getty

Whitney Houston will officially become the latest artist to be honored with a global hologram tour next year.

Bosses at BASE Hologram have unveiled a digital likeness of the late singer and announced the first series of dates, where fans can see the innovative showcase.

An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour, which was developed with the support of the singer’s estate, will kick off in Mexico between 23 January and 9 February and continue across Europe, with stops in England, Scotland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Germany.

U.S. dates have not yet been announced.

“Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries,” BASE Entertainment CEO and chairman Brian Becker said in a statement. “What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic.

“When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it – that’s what we are going to bring to audiences and it’s an honor to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”

Created by choreographer Fatima Robinson, the concert will feature a live band, back-up singers and dancers.

The brand has previously presented hologram shows featuring artists like Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and opera icon Maria Callas. The eerie technology has also been used to bring the likes of Tupac Shakur and Ronnie James Dio back from the dead.

Whitney Houston To Be Celebrated With Hologram Tour was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close