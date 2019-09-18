CLOSE
Kanye’s Homes for the Homeless Demolished!

Well, he had good intentions. Kanye was attempting to build Star Wars themed homeless shelters for those in need on some 300 acres of land that he owns in Calabasas, California. That vision has now come to a major halt and the buildings have been torn down.

According to thejasminebrand.com, Kanye’s neighbors made several complaints to authorities about the noise that the construction was causing. He was warned several times about getting the proper permits to continue building on the land and failed to do so, so the city tore down the structures.

Kanye Says He Was ‘Used’ By Candace Owens But Twitter Has No Sympathy For Him

Kanye Says He Was ‘Used’ By Candace Owens But Twitter Has No Sympathy For Him

Kanye Says He Was ‘Used’ By Candace Owens But Twitter Has No Sympathy For Him

Over the weekend, Candace Owens revealed Blexit shirts at Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. Blexit is a movement, also a slogan stolen from the bank Black movement, for Black people to leave the Democratic party. Owens babbled, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” Now, Kanye is implying he was “used” by Owens. See Also: Jam Master Jay Murder Conspiracy Theories Linger 15 Years After Studio Killing The rapper wrote on Twitter, I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.” He continued, https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1057382888520499201 He also wrote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.” https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1057382916760707072 Well, he can distance himself all he wants but no one will be able to forget his performance at the White House last month. Twitter wasn’t here for it. See the reactions below.

 

Kanye’s Homes for the Homeless Demolished! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

