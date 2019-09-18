Issa Rae Developing ‘Set it Off’ Remake!

There are rumors circulating that Issa Rae is about to develop and star in a remake of the 1996 cult classic ‘Set it Off.’
The original film starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox, and Kimberly Elise. According to thejasminebrand.com, the film cost $9 million to make but grossed over $41 million.
We all know she is super talented. Do you think she can pull this one off? Will you watch?
