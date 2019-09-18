CLOSE
Walmart Is Getting A Fashion Upgrade And Collaborating With Iconic NYC Brand Scoop

Scoop x Walmart Collaboration

Source: #ScoopStyle x Walmart / Courtesy of Walmart

Fashionistas everywhere were devastated when New York brand ‘Scoop’ closed it’s doors. The iconic brand was beloved by celebrities and their boutiques were known for housing up and coming brands. Well, Scoop is back and re-entering the market in an interesting way. The brand is partnering with Walmart for their relaunch and will now be able to reach a larger audience with their affordable prices.

The boutique turned brand has launched a 100-piece private label collection with Walmart where everything is affordable. A graphic t-shirt will run you about $15.00 while the collection tops out at a teddy bear coat running you $65.00. Via press release, Walmart’s Head of Fashion, Denise Incandela, stated, “I’m thrilled to announce we’re helping customers build ‘The Ultimate Closet’ with the exclusive relaunch of Scoop as Walmart’s private brand for fashion-forward customers.”

Walmart worked closely with Scoop founder Stefani Greenfield and the collection is forward thinking. There are elements like being animal friendly by incorporating certified vegan leather and faux fur. There are on trend elements like animal print and camouflage and they even knocked off the Jacquemus Le Chiquiti Bag, creating affordable and acccessible fashion. The collection has clothing that will be great to add to your work wardrobe as well as your after 5 wardrobe but the accessories are personally what stood out to me.

I attended the launch event for the brand and had the opportunity to see an array of influencers wearing the brand. Unfortunately, there were not any plus size women wearing the clothes, which to me was a major miss. I’d love to see how these clothes look on plus size women, especially since according to Plunkett Research, 68% percent of American women wear a size 14 or above.

With over a 100 pieces of clothing being a lot to sift through, I’ve rounded up my top picks from the collection. Keep clicking to check them out!

