‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Beta Pushes On, Will Test Cross-Play Starting Thursday

Call of Duty: Mobile now has a release date.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Beta Introduces Cross-Play Thursday

Source: Infinity Ward / Activision

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta will push on into its second weekend. Players from all over have taken part in the highly-anticipated reboot of the first entry into the franchise. Now for the first time, they will get to battle across consoles.

By now most of you have taken part in the open beta in what was dubbed the “Best Online Multiplayer” by Game Critics Best of E3 2019. While putting a next-gen spin on the multiplayer action that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare first introduced them back in 2007.

The beta let players test out 2v2 Gunfight, Ground War which supports up to 64 combatants, night gameplay maps (our favorite), and the fully immersive Realism mode. Starting Thursday (September 19), PS4, Xbox One, and PC players will duke it out as they will be stress testing Modern Warfare’s cross-play feature.

The Call of Duty news doesn’t stop there. Call of Duty: Mobile now has a release date. The totally free-to-play experience built from the ground up for iOS and Android finally launches October 1 right before Modern Warfares launch on October 5. So you will be able to get your fix of COD on the go or at the office on your lunch break. We got a chance to play the COD: Mobile at Samsung’s Unpacked event in Brooklyn, and it was impressive and translated well to Galaxy Note 10 Plus handset.

You’re definitely getting the same experience you have come to expect from a Call of Duty game on a console, just in the palm of your hands.

Samsung Unpacked Event Galaxy Note10

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

So if you don’t have a beta code, there is still time to secure one. You definitely don’t want to miss out on the second weekend. Check out the trailer for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare open beta below.

Photo: Infinity Ward / Activision

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Beta Pushes On, Will Test Cross-Play Starting Thursday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

