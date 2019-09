A Virginia judge blocked the efforts to remove a statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee. The statue is the center of where the deadly Charlottesville attack took place. But the judge says that removing the statue would violate the state historic preservation law. In response residents filed a lawsuit saying the council vote violated a law barring the removal of war memorials.

