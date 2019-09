Do you and your boo argue more than normal? Odds are you’re arguing for a common reason. Most couples argue over parenting styles, the in-laws, money and unmet expectations. Sometimes you may just be tired, or not communicating enough. So, listen to the sudio above and then try to figure out if one of those reasons is why ya’ll are arguing.

D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons Couples Argue was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

