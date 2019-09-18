Finally, we get a chance to listen to the new theme song by Mariah Carey for Mixed-Ish. The song is called “In The Mix.” The first video shows Mariah with her 8-year-old twins with Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan. Mixed-Ish debuts on September 24th on ABC. Listen and Watch below!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2wvcvj1OgY

Source: https://pitchfork.com/news/listen-to-mariah-careys-new-mixed-ish-theme-song/

LISTEN: Mariah Carey Shares "Mixed-Ish" Theme Song

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted 22 hours ago

