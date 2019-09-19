Cincinnati: Casualty Drill Coming To Downtown

Cincinnati is taking measures to keep you safe

More than 300 volunteers and emergency responders from 30 organizations will practice their skills Thursday during a Mass Casualty Incident Exercise at The Banks.

Several Hamilton County agencies have been planning the large-scale exercise for 18 months.

The exercise will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Great American Ball Park and The Banks. Exercise clean-up should be completed by 1 p.m.

First responders will practice crucial skills that would be used during an emergency or disaster. (WKRC)

Also On 100.3: