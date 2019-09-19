RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup Line

RuPaul is expanding on his love for beauty and fashion. On Friday, September 20th, the infamous drag queen will be launching his collection with Mally Beauty, exclusively to QVC. The collaboration between RuPaul and celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal is a long time coming. With 20 years of friendship under their belt, it was only right they come together to fuse beauty and creativity together.
Together, RuPaul and Roncal created a lively, colorful, fun collection. Whether you’re a makeup novice or a guru, you’ll find the perfect combination of shades to execute any look. In an interview with Allure, RuPaul said, “These are the colors that I wear all the time, and they absolutely work,” RuPaul says. “There’s something there for everyone. It’s fun to play with the trends, but you want to keep going back to the classics. There’s a lot of fun there, too.”
For RuPaul, this isn’t his first stab at dabbling in the makeup business. He is one of the many celebrities to be the face of MAC’s Viva La Glam collection. He also launched a limited edition line with Colorevolution, one of the sponsors for RuPaul’s Drag Race.
The Mally X RuPaul Color Cosmetics Collection has prices that rival other makeup brands. In other words, it won’t break your pockets. If you’re interested in learning more about the collection, be sure to watch QVC on Friday, September 20th at 8pm EST, and Saturday, September 21st at 10am EST.
What do you think? Will you be indulging in The Mally X RuPaul Color Cosmetics Collection?
DON’T MISS:
LET’S MAKEUP: Beauty Bakerie Launches InstaBake Line For Dewy Skin
Jackie Aina Launches An Eyeshadow Palette With Anastasia Beverly Hills For Dark Skin Girls
Kahlana Barfield Brown Lands Eyelash Collaboration With Huda Beauty
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019
1. CHROMATSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. CHROMATSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. CHROMATSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. CHROMATSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. MARC JACOBSSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 12 of 30
13. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 13 of 30
14. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 15 of 30
16. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 16 of 30
17. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 17 of 30
18. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 18 of 30
19. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 19 of 30
20. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 22 of 30
23. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 23 of 30
24. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 24 of 30
25. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 25 of 30
26. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 30 of 30
RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com