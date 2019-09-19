RuPaul Collaborates With Mally Beauty on New Makeup Line

RuPaul is expanding on his love for beauty and fashion. On Friday, September 20th, the infamous drag queen will be launching his collection with Mally Beauty, exclusively to QVC. The collaboration between RuPaul and celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal is a long time coming. With 20 years of friendship under their belt, it was only right they come together to fuse beauty and creativity together.

Together, RuPaul and Roncal created a lively, colorful, fun collection. Whether you’re a makeup novice or a guru, you’ll find the perfect combination of shades to execute any look. In an interview with Allure, RuPaul said, “These are the colors that I wear all the time, and they absolutely work,” RuPaul says. “There’s something there for everyone. It’s fun to play with the trends, but you want to keep going back to the classics. There’s a lot of fun there, too.”

For RuPaul, this isn’t his first stab at dabbling in the makeup business. He is one of the many celebrities to be the face of MAC’s Viva La Glam collection. He also launched a limited edition line with Colorevolution, one of the sponsors for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Mally X RuPaul Color Cosmetics Collection has prices that rival other makeup brands. In other words, it won’t break your pockets. If you’re interested in learning more about the collection, be sure to watch QVC on Friday, September 20th at 8pm EST, and Saturday, September 21st at 10am EST.

What do you think? Will you be indulging in The Mally X RuPaul Color Cosmetics Collection?

