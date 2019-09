Over 50 years ago the state of Virginia ended its ban on interracial marriage. Now, they’re making even more steps that show that love knows no race. They’re ending race identifying questions in marriage license applications. Clerks are still told to ask about race but applicants don’t have to answer the questions.

Jazzy Report: Virginia Is Putting Love First! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

