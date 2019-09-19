Will Smith Helping Raise 50 Million Dollars to the Homeless!

We all know Will Smith has a big heart but this act of kindness takes the cake.

Will Smith has decided to partner with a organization called The World’s Big Sleep Out Project.

50 million people around the US will sleep outside for 1 night and for every person that’s $1.

Smith will red a bed time story at Time Squares and there will be other celebrity apperences and performances.

