Dating Websites Taking Away Filtered Photos

No more catfishing allowed!

The dating app ‘Plenty of Fish’ have now decided to take away any pictures that is overly filtered.

Plenty of Fish will begin going over 70 million photos that have been posted by their users and deleting them. And for new uploads all will be reviewed.

They are mainly looking for snapchat filters that hide blemishes and makes people look thinner.

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted September 19, 2019

