Cardi B to Star in ‘The Nanny’ Reboot?

Cardi B

Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

Business is boomin for your girl Cardi B! Rumors are circulating that she may have landed herself a starring role in the 90’s sitcom The Nanny, and it’s been confirmed by none other than Fran Drescher.

Comedy Starts Here Event

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

According to thejasminebrand.com, Drescher said, “I would love to get somebody like a Cardi B to play Fran Fine. And if I wasn’t working I could play Sylvia, the mom, and John Leguizamo could play [Fran’s dad], Morty. So we’ll see. There’s a lot of opportunities to do something fantastic with it and bring it right into the 21st century.”

Drescher is already in talks with Cardi’s team, she spoke on the meeting, saying, “We’re not ready to dive into it yet. So, that was just kind of laying out groundwork. I do think she’s great, and she would be kinda like my top choice if she’s disciplined to do this show every week. It can be a grind, but she’s got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you’re on hiatus.”

What do you think? Can Cardi pull it off?

 

Cardi B to Star in ‘The Nanny’ Reboot? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

