CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Turtle Beach X Tidal Announce New Partnership To Bring Premium Music To Gamers

You can get three FREE months of Tidal with a purchase of a gaming headset.

Turtle Beach Announces New Partnership With Tidal

Source: Turtle Beach / TIDAL

Video games and music is the perfect combination for any gaming session. Hence that is why this new partnership between leading gaming audio and accessory brand, Turtle Beach, and streaming service Tidal makes sense.

Announced today,(September 19) anyone who purchases any Turtle Beach gaming headset — including, new, discounted, and refurbished products- will receive a code for three FREE months of Tidal. The promotion kicks off starting today and will run through January 31, 2020. All purchases must be on the company’s website, www.turtlebeach.com.

Speaking on the new partnership, Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach said in a statement:

“We’re excited to work with TIDAL as Turtle Beach delivers a superior gaming audio experience and they deliver a superior music listening experience, and together we make a great entertainment combo for fans of both.”

Lior Tibon, COO, TIDAL added:

“TIDAL is committed to providing users the best sound quality while seamlessly integrating into users’ everyday activities. As a leader in the gaming audio space, there was a natural synergy to partner with Turtle Beach and provide gamers unprecedented access to music and entertainment both on and off the digital battlefields.”

Not a bad deal if you ask us, a great pair of gaming headsets and a FREE subscription to Tidal, can’t beat that at all.

Photo: Turtle Beach / TIDAL

Turtle Beach X Tidal Announce New Partnership To Bring Premium Music To Gamers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close