Turtle Beach X Tidal Announce New Partnership To Bring Premium Music To Gamers

Video games and music is the perfect combination for any gaming session. Hence that is why this new partnership between leading gaming audio and accessory brand, Turtle Beach, and streaming service Tidal makes sense.

Announced today,(September 19) anyone who purchases any Turtle Beach gaming headset — including, new, discounted, and refurbished products- will receive a code for three FREE months of Tidal. The promotion kicks off starting today and will run through January 31, 2020. All purchases must be on the company’s website, www.turtlebeach.com.

Speaking on the new partnership, Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach said in a statement:

“We’re excited to work with TIDAL as Turtle Beach delivers a superior gaming audio experience and they deliver a superior music listening experience, and together we make a great entertainment combo for fans of both.”

Lior Tibon, COO, TIDAL added:

“TIDAL is committed to providing users the best sound quality while seamlessly integrating into users’ everyday activities. As a leader in the gaming audio space, there was a natural synergy to partner with Turtle Beach and provide gamers unprecedented access to music and entertainment both on and off the digital battlefields.”

Not a bad deal if you ask us, a great pair of gaming headsets and a FREE subscription to Tidal, can’t beat that at all.

