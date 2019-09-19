CLOSE
Stay Woke: Fat Joe Says Caribbean Latinos Are Black In New Interview [Video]

Do your Googles.

Fat Joe

Source: photo: WENN

While he is most known for making smash records don’t sleep on Fat Joe’s knowledge. He dropped a couple of jewels during a recent interview.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the Bronx rapper made an appearance on Hot 97. During the visit to Ebro In The Morning Joey got into a discussion regarding Latinos recognizing the African influence in their culture. When the subject of the Afro Beat music genre came up Crack point blank said “All the music is African”.

Their conversation shifted to Latinos not acknowledging all of their African roots. The topic came up as Cardi B, who is Dominican, revealed that she considers herself Black. Fat Joe went ten toes down on his stance that Bardi is indeed correct with her way of thinking. “Latinos are Black. In Cuba, at one time, there was eight million Cubans. Five million, unfortunately, were slaves. Three million were actual Cubans, and the integrated and had babies” he explained.

He continued to prove his point by referencing his own lineage. “Same thing with Puerto Rico when you go to Loíza. You talk about Santeria, that came from the motherland Africa. Sometimes, Latinos may even identify themselves with African and black culture more than Black people. This ain’t no crazy thing. Fat Joe ain’t on crack. He know what he talking ’bout.”

You can view the clip below.

Photo: TNYF/WENN.com

Stay Woke: Fat Joe Says Caribbean Latinos Are Black In New Interview [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

