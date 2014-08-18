Relationships: The Biggest Enemy & How To Avoid It

If you are in a relationship you are bound to have disagreements. Clinical physiologist Dr. Alexandra Solomon advises that in relationships there is one thing that never do. She says that the biggest enemy of any committed relationship is blame and couples should avoid playing the blame game. Rather than pointing fingers focus on your experience and your own feelings. Don’t just point out your partners faults.

That is easier said than done.

