Student accused of exposing himself in elementary school restroom

A Cincinnati Public Schools student is accused of exposing himself to younger students in a school restroom.

The Kilgour Elementary School principal sent out a letter to families on Thursday regarding the incident.

The letter states that an older student exposed himself to younger students in a school bathroom on Tuesday. The students involved, the letter says, told their parents who then notified teachers and school leaders.

According to the letter, Cincinnati Police are now investigating.

School officials said they are reviewing security camera footage to see which students went in and out of the bathroom that day. They also said they are changing some security measures and facilities, including re-designing the bathroom doors and limiting the use of the restrooms to grade levels, to keep students safe.

The school principal says there is on-site support for students and families.

On Friday, administrators will be distributing resources they say are designed to help parents talk about what happened with their children.

Written By: Lincoln Ware Posted 5 hours ago

