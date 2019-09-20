Yes, Twin! Beyonce Wows Fans Dressed As Lisa Bonet!

When one icon pays homage to another icon, the world takes notice. Still celebrating her 38th birthday, Beyonce shared pics on her website, from her 37th year that included several images of her dressed as 80s icon, Lisa Bonet for Halloween!

Flashback Friday: #Beyonce dressed as actress #LisaBonet for Halloween in 2018. Seriously, how cute are Rumi and Sir!! Fans are seeing this picture for the first time and other private ones she shared to mark the end of year 37. Queen Bey turned 38 on 9/4. Photo: Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/HYRL2VEYDt — BSM Media Group | BSM_Magazine® (@bsm_mag) September 20, 2019

Beyonce’s resemblance to Bonet is uncanny. Fans noticed the visual additions to her website early Friday morning (Sept 20) and immediately took to social media to weigh-in!

“when Lisa Bonet was Beyoncé of her day” pic.twitter.com/D2IqEsLQZS — qitc: the re-up (@quietinthec0urt) September 20, 2019

Thank you, Beyonce for inspiring a new Halloween costume idea for me. Any chance to try and look like Lisa Bonet should always be taken! pic.twitter.com/JSa4sUVxOu — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) September 20, 2019

Since Lisa Bonet is trending let me remind y’all that she is one of the most beautiful women on earth pic.twitter.com/bzJoRIHnFm — srv🧚🏽‍♀️fev (@ExesAndHoes___) September 20, 2019

Lisa Bonet is trending because of… Queen Bey of course! How cute is this picture! #upwith6 pic.twitter.com/MNrvmXicpC — Heidi Alagha (@Heidialagha) September 20, 2019

Since her fame in the 1980s, Bonet has kept a relatively low profile. Usually finding herself in the Hollywood spotlight while supporting her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, or her husband, Jason Momoa.

Last Halloween, Beyonce blew our minds with her cosplay of Toni Braxton and Flo Jo. Now we have to add Lisa Bonet to the list. Can’t wait to see who Queen Bey is going to be this Halloween!

Written By: Jennifer Hall/@thejhalldiaries Posted September 20, 2019

