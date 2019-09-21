CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

OHIO: 22 Men Allegedly Attempted To Engage In Sex With Minors

Another reason why parents must keep a closer eye on their children.

According to 10TV, 22 men have been indicted on various sex-related charges when trying to come to Franklin County to have sex with minors on Friday. The charges include rape, importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and promoting prostitution.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said that the men were trying to have sexual contact with children ages 12 to 15-years-old.

These 22 men all traveled to a specific location in Franklin County to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct with what they thought were children they believed to be between 12 and 15 years old,” O’Brien said.

The Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were able to make these arrests between Sept. 10-12.

Once again these cases illustrate the importance of continued collaborative work across our county and state in order to protect one of our most defenseless victims, our children. Preying upon children in our county will not be tolerated,” O’Brien said.

OHIO: 22 Men Allegedly Attempted To Engage In Sex With Minors was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close