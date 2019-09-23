CLOSE
Billy Porter Is 1st Openly Gay Black Man To Win Drama Lead Actor Emmy

Porter, 50, plays the character of Pray Tell in FX's hit series, 'Pose.'

Emmy Awards 2019 Press Room

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Billy Porter inched one step closer to capturing the elusive EGOT quarter of awards, this after making history during last night’s Emmy Awards. The Pose star is the first openly gay Black man to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award.

Porter, 50, has emerged as one of the brightest star’s for FX’s hit series, Pose, which boasts the largest ensemble of transgender and LGBTQ and actors across any television show in its category. This follows Porter’s 2013 Tony Award win for the Broadway play Kinky Boots and his 2014 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for Kinky Boots as well.

During his acceptance speech, Porter quoted the late writer James Baldwin who also combated the stigma of being a Black gay creative during a time where criticism of one’s sexual orientation was barely tolerated by many.

“James Baldwin said “Took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself, and halfway believed, before I could walk around this Earth like I had the right to be here”,” Porter said in his speech. “I have the right, you have the right, we all have the right!”

As it has been noted in times past, Porter was indeed stylish per usual.

Watch the acceptance speech below.

Photo: WENN

Billy Porter Is 1st Openly Gay Black Man To Win Drama Lead Actor Emmy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

