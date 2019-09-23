CLOSE
Jobless Antonio Brown To Appear In Court Over $7M Condo Battle

The troubled wide receiver was just let go from the New England Patriots amid sexual misconduct allegations and alleged acts.

Patriots at Dolphins 9/15/2019

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

The recently jobless Antonio Brown has barely begun handling the flurry of allegations that have come out since his swift departure from the Oakland Raiders to the New England Patriots and now has more legal issues on his plate. The talented, if somewhat troubled, wide receiver is now due in court over a $7 million condo battle with his Miami landlord.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brown is using his newly cleared schedule to finally appear for a court deposition. Brown is in the middle a nasty battle with his former landlord, Vladimir Kirsanov, over a $7 million Miami condo.

In court docs filed on September 18, Kirsanov accused Brown of blowing off a deposition in the case, despite being ordered by the judge.

He explained during an August hearing, the judge ordered Brown to be deposed within 30 days. The landlord wrote, “Brown had until Tuesday, September 17, 2019 to appear for a deposition. Defendant Brown failed to comply and is in violation of this Court’s Order.”

Brown’s landlord company, Aqualina 1402 LLC, launched the suit last year after leasing the player an oceanfront condo in Miami for $7 million. According to the landlord’s suit, Brown left the leased apartment and its high-end furnishings in terrible shape thus breaking terms of the least. The total in damages the landlord is seeking has not been specified.

If Brown does not appear in court on September 24, he runs the risk of being sanctioned.

Photo: Getty

Jobless Antonio Brown To Appear In Court Over $7M Condo Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

