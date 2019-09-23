Entertainment
Local Businesses Team Up To Give Detroit Youth Choir $1 Million

The Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) didn’t land first place in this year’s “America’s Got Talent” competition but second place isn’t looking to shabby.

The choir earned America’s heart with their rousing and energetic performances but it wasn’t enough to overtake Kodi Lee.

However the loss is a triumph for the choir who returned home with a special celebration. Packing out a local Detroit park, the choir received a key to the city from the city’s mayor. But that’s not it. Local foundations and businesses came together to give the choir $1 million dollars! The exact amount they would have received if they won the popular TV competition.

Tonya Allen, president and CEO of the Skillman Foundation, whose organization helped fund the gift, explained, “We are incredibly proud of what the Detroit Youth Choir achieved during their time on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and we look forward to what’s next for them.”

Keep shining, DYC!

SOURCE: Detroit Free Press

 

Local Businesses Team Up To Give Detroit Youth Choir $1 Million was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

