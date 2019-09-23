CLOSE
Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another Level When Guy Criticizes Player In The Middle Of Fire Rescue

They're truly a different breed.

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Drew Hallowell / Getty

It seems Eagles fans will easily take time in the middle of a crisis to let their team know that they’re not happy.

This is what happened in a hilarious clip that’s gone viral on social media. According to the Yahoo Sports, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor dropped two critical passes and fumbled once in Sunday’s game, causing the Eagles loss to the Detroit Lions 27-24.

Clearly, Philadelphians couldn’t get over the defeat because one fan named Hakim Laws reportedly found himself rescuing kids from a fire and when interviewed about it, he made time to criticize Agholor.

According to CBS Philly, a fire broke out overnight in a West Philadelphia apartment building, causing three people to be hospitalized and 10 people displaced. Laws told reporters that he was one of the people who helped with the rescue of children when he saw the building aflame at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Laws said he caught “babies” being thrown to safety.

“I ran to the back door to see if it was open and it was,” Laws said. “I ran upstairs and I was greeted with smoke, and I ran back downstairs. By that time, the ladder truck was pulling up and, ironically, me and one of my old co-workers took the ladder off the truck and raised it up and assisted people down. My man just started throwing babies out the window.”

Heroic right?

Then Laws just HAD to mention Agholor and Sunday night’s game.

“We were catching them — unlike Agholor and his mishaps, I would like to put that out there” he said.

Peep the hilarious NBC clip for yourself below.

 

And a GIF for all Philly fans was born.

 

Viral Clip Proves Eagles Fans Are On Another Level When Guy Criticizes Player In The Middle Of Fire Rescue was originally published on globalgrind.com

