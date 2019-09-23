CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length Movie & Kerry Washington Stars In ‘American Son’ Trailer

The mystery is high in both movies.

IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2017

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

The young stars on Black-ish continue to shine with projects of their own. Next in line is 14-year-old Miles Brown who plays Jack, one of the youngest twins on the show.

Brown leads his first full-length movie called Boy Genius. The flick tells the story of Emmett, a popular junior in high school who happens to be a very imaginative twelve-year-old child prodigy. After his brother Luke, also a junior and Emmett’s closest friend, is accused of being the culprit in a series of thefts in the school, Emmett must find a way to prove his innocence before Luke gets transferred to boarding school. Emmett gets assistance from his sixty-something SAT tutor and crime novelist, Mary. The two of them, along with the help of some oddball friends and a benevolent science teacher, get more than they bargained for when they find out the real criminal might be someone from Mary’s past.

The movie is available via on demand, Amazon Prime and Google Play. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

 

Kerry Washington also has a mystery to solve in a much more serious film about race and criminality in America.

Netflix just dropped the first teaser trailer for the movie American Son, which is based off the acclaimed Broadway play of the same name. Kerry Washington reprises her role as Kendra Ellis-Connor, the mother of a missing teenage boy. She desperately tries to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Joran and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles as additional viewpoints around the main theme of an interracial couple raising a mixed-race son.

You can check out the trailer below, then catch the film when it hits Netflix on November 1.

Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length Movie & Kerry Washington Stars In ‘American Son’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close