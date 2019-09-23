CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

There’s a Credit Union for LGBTQ People!

Houston LGBT Pride Celebration

Source: Sanerica Davis / Sanerica Davis

The state of Michigan has officially given the OK for a credit union bank made specifically for the LGBTQ community and it’s set to open next year.

Houston LGBT Pride Celebration

Source: Sanerica Davis / Sanerica Davis

According to thepulseofradio.com, the nation’s first bank specifically for LGBT people was given approval on September 9th in Michigan.  Superbia Credit Union will begin its charter and will offer financial products that usually aren’t given by traditional lenders, such as loans for transgender people in the process of transitioning. Research has shown that gay couples are less likely to be approved for a loan, and when they are, they pay more for financing. They also intend to expand into other services such as insurance, health care, and wealth management specifically designed for LGBT customers. For more information click here.

What do you think?

 

Out Of The Closet: 24 Gay Black Celebrities

9 photos Launch gallery

Out Of The Closet: 24 Gay Black Celebrities

Continue reading Out Of The Closet: 24 Gay Black Celebrities

Out Of The Closet: 24 Gay Black Celebrities

There’s a Credit Union for LGBTQ People! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close