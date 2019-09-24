French Montana “MONTANA,” Young M.A “No Bap Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 9.23.19

With a month and change to go before Bronx’s own French Montana drops his third LP, MONTANA, the Moroccan rapper looks to build some buzz and drops a video to get the streets talking about his upcoming work.

In his album preview visuals for “MONTANA,” French flaunts the fruits of his labor including heavy jewelry and expensive automobiles while incorporating some of his Moroccan culture in the form of hijab clad women with gold grills and thigh high boots.

On the other side of New York, Brooklyn’s Young M.A readies for the release of her debut LP HERstory in the Making with her new clip to “No Bap Freestyle” in which she turns up with her Bucktown crew from the tour bus to the streets. For someone who hasn’t dropped an album she’s sure rocking platinum artist type ice on her physical. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Su’Lan, Angelica Vila, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “MONTANA”

YOUNG M.A – “NO BAP FREESTYLE”

UNCLE MURDA – “SO BROOKLYN FREESTYLE”

SU’LAN – “PLAY CHILD”

ANGELICA VILA – “ALL I DO IS 4 U”

MAXTHADEMON FT. 22GZ & CIGGY BLACK – “TELEPHONE”

DON Q FT. KOLLISION – “RED LIGHT”

SHAUN SLOAN – “WAIT FOR ME”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “SATISH”

KING VON – “F**K YO MAN”

