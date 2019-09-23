CLOSE
Russ Rant: Antonio Brown Has A Point

Antonio Brown was cut from the New England Patriots on Friday after yet another sexual assault allegation. Russ points out that they didn’t care about his “luggage” when they signed him, but since there’s more coming out they can’t handle it. Brown actually made a good point when he pointed out that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is currently under investigation and still running the team. And Big Ben who was his QB for years only got suspended for 4 games after his sexual assault allegations. Russ says that we’re sadly at a point where guys are saying “my sexual assault accusations isn’t as bad as yours.”

