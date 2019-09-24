CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Emmy Awards Ratings Drop To New Low

Ratings for the Primetime Emmy Awards are at a new low. Numbers for the 71st annual event reveal six-point-nine million viewers tuned in to watch the show on Fox Sunday night. That’s a 32-percent drop from the previous low mark set last year. BUT, the Primetime Emmy Awards made history this year. Billy Porter became the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy in the Lead Actor category for the show Pose on FX. It was also the first time the award show had no host and instead Thomas Lennon provided comedic commentary, which is already drawing criticism from those watching at home. It was a big night for HBO, with a total 137 Emmy nominations, including a record-breaking 32 nominations for Game of Thrones, which took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

(Source-Deadline)

Emmy Awards Ratings Drop To New Low was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close