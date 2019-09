If your wondering will Nick Cannon ever get married again the answer is No UNLESS

its his ex wife Mariah Carey!

Nick Cannon said this during a interview on TI’s podcast.

He also said, “The reason they divorced was NOT because of infidelity

Source: hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Will Only Remarry Mariah was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted September 25, 2019

