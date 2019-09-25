Jim Jones & Chrissy Lose NJ Mansion To Foreclosure, Property Sold For $100

“Baaallliiin” was Jim Jones signature phrase in 2006…but that doesn’t seem like it’s really the case these days.

According to Bossip, Dipset capo Jim Jones and long-time partner Chrissy Lampkin lost their NJ mansion after The U.S. National Bank Association sued the reality star couple back in 2017 for allegedly failing to pay their mortgage since

2010. According to the complaint, Jones bought the house in 2006 and took out a $680,000 mortgage with a 6.875 percent interest rate. He agreed to make monthly payments of $4,467, but instead, Jones stopped paying it almost ten years ago, defaulting the loan and accelerating the total balance.

Apparently, Jim Jones and Chrissy were unable to come up with the cash because the courts issued its final judgment against the couple last week and the property was sold for $100 at an auction.

Despite legal woes, Jones has been focused on making music. As previously reported early this year while celebrating his B-Sides Reunion with partner in rhyme Cam’ron and Jay Z, Jones was also celebrating beating a gun case in Georgia just in time for the release of his first major solo project in 10 years and The Heatmakerz collaboration, El Chapo.

Staying on track, Jim Jones released a new visual for the lead single, “Make No Issues of It.” Despite being outed as a part of the Nine-Trey Blood Gang by Rap agitator turned federal witness Tekashii 69, the new video directed by Jimmy and Shula The Don features Jones letting the red flags fly.

“I’m in your halls with Taj Mahals and some red caps,” Jones raps donning a crimson jacket. “When we ball, even the feds took pictures of it. And I ain’t here to make no issues of it.”

Since the allegations of his involvement in the infamous Blood gang was revealed in court, Jones has yet to confirm or deny the allegations. Last week when the news broke of the audio being played in court, highlighting Jones’s involvement in gang activities; including the targeting of Tekashii 69, Jones responded with an Instagram post in the gym showing he was staying focused.

“#Incaseyoudidnt we got busy at another hotel stay focus don’t let them side trac u from ur mission,” Jones wrote.

Check out the video for “No Issues of It” below.

Jim Jones & Chrissy Lose NJ Mansion To Foreclosure, Property Sold For $100 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: tffhthewriter Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 100.3: