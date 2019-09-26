Will Smith To Portray Nicky Barnes In Netflix Film

Will Smith is being tapped to play legendary New York City crime boss Nicky Barnes in a new Netflix film. The movie titled, The Council, will tell the story of a crime syndicate made up of seven African-American bosses that ran Harlem in the 1970s and 80s who aimed to create a self-sufficient and policing city-state for blacks funded through the drug game. Nicky Barnes was sentenced to life behind bars without parole but flipped on his associates after they, in his opinion, mistreated the empire they collaborated on together. Barnes was in witness protection until his death in 2012.

