Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Breaks Records On Billboard Chart

Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is continuing to shatter records on the billboard charts. The Detroit-born artist’s single has become the longest-reigning number one song performed by a female rapper without any features in the chart’s history. “Truth Hurts” surpasses Cardi B’s three-week reign with “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” in October 2017 and Lauryn Hill’s two-week triumph in 1998 with “Doo Wop [That Thing].” Originally released in 2017, the hit single has been in the chart’s coveted top spot for the past four weeks. It’s currently certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

(Source-Billboard)

