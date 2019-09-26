CLOSE
Cardi B Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed

The #MeTooMovement is still going strong and more people are opening up about their experiences. Cardi B is one of the latest to speak her truth. Cardi appeared on Angie Martinez’s new show on WETV, Untold Stories of Hip Hop. While speaking to Martinez, she recalls the time where she was sexually harassed by a photographer at a photoshoot for an unnamed magazine.

According to RapUp.com, Cardi’s episode of Untold Stories of Hip Hop airs tonight (September 26th) at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.

 

Cardi B Opens Up About Being Sexually Harassed was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

