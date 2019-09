Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime performers. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation made the announcement today. Super Bowl 54 is set to take place on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both J-Lo and Shakira have had a large amount of success on both the pop and Latin charts over the years.

(Source-NFL.com)

Written By: JC Posted 21 hours ago

