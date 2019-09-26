CLOSE
Jumpin’ The Broom! Cassie Glows In Surprise Beach Wedding

Of course, the singer's ex, Diddy, had something to say.

VH1's 3rd Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms" - Cocktail Reception

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

One month after their engagement, Cassie and fiancé Alex Fine got married in a surprise wedding in California.

Officiated by actor and Hancock director Peter Berg, the couple said their “I do’s” on the shores of Malibu beach. Dressed in an off the shoulder flowing white wedding gown with large puffy sleeves and a long mantilla lace veil she looked like a dream on her special day.

“By the power vested in me…. @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤💥❤ Long may you ride!,” he captioned the photo of the couple’s nuptials.

 

The couple has yet to provide an official statement about the wedding or post any of their own pictures on social media, but Fine did leave a comment on Berg’s post, pasting a heart.

Of course, Cassie’s ex of nearly a decade, Sean “Diddy Combs,” he left a cryptic message on social media on Thursday.

” “Keep going I’ve got you” and was signed “the universe,” he wrote.

It’s unclear if this anything to do with Cassie, but we wouldn’t put it past him given that he’s responded to her pregnancy news in the past.

As we previously reported, last month, the 33-year-model and former singer announced on social media that she and now-husband (also the father of her gestating baby) were engaged.

On August 27), the mother-to-be posted a beautiful sunset picture of her trainer beau, 26, down on one knee asking her to be his wife.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

 

“I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she wrote in a second post-engagement picture.

 

 

 

 

What a beautiful couple! Congrats on your new marriage and pregnancy Cassie!

Raise a glass to the Fines!

Jumpin’ The Broom! Cassie Glows In Surprise Beach Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

