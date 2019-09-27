CLOSE
Salty: Did Diddy React To His Ex Cassie Marrying Alex Fine?

Cold world.

Cassie and her new man Alex Fine got married, and congratulations were bandied out. Nevertheless, the first thing plenty of people asked was, What does Sean “Diddy” Combs think?

The singer’s famed ex seems to have reacted, via a cryptic Instagram post, of course.

“Keep going I’ve got you – the universe,” was the quote Diddy posted, and the caption was notably a Black heart.

🖤

This is where we must point out the obvious that Diddy and Cassie dated for like 10 years, and he never proposed.

Previously Diddy congratulated the couple when they announced they were expecting. However, word was Fine didn’t really appreciate the mogul’s comments.

Y’all care.

Salty: Did Diddy React To His Ex Cassie Marrying Alex Fine? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

