New ‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ Trailer Gives Us A Glimpse Into “Cal’s Mission”

EA/Respawn has given fans some good looks at its upcoming single-player Star Wars game which included two gameplay demos. During the official Triple Force Friday live stream preview event, a new trailer arrived giving us a peek at “Cals Misson” in the highly-anticipated title.

In the latest trailer, we get to see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s protagonist Cal Kestis, his droid companion BD-1 in action. We learn a bit more about the young padawan who is on the run following Chancellor/Emperor Palpatine initiating Order 66, the plot that almost rid the universe of the Jedi. We also see that Cal gets some from his new friends Cere (pictured above), a former Jedi and her furry pilot friend.

We also get a look at the main baddy, Second Sister, who takes great pride in using her lightsaber to take out Jedi. In the trailer, we actually get a small glimpse of an intense battle between Cal and his pursuer.

Cal also takes on some giant monsters as well, one, in particular, a giant bat-like creature that gets plenty of shine. Plus the young Jedi’s impressive lightsaber skills are again on full display. The trailer wasn’t the only thing EA/Respawn announced. Microsoft is dropping an all-new special edition Xbox One X and Xbox One S bundle. Fans can also look forward to a limited-edition Cal Kestis Hasbro Black Series figure, and a Cal Kestis Funko POP!

This should have definitely have piqued your interest for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just a bit more. The game arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin Access November 15. You can watch the new “Cal’s Mission” trailer below.

Photo: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order / EA

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 19 hours ago

