There’s a hat that can combat male balding. This hat has a patch in it that creates electricity on its own and is stimulated by movement. In a study performed on one man and it proved to be successful. The man reportedly was able to regrow hair in only one month.

Jazzy Report: This Could Stop Male Balding was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

