Cancer is a scary word and since October is breast cancer awareness month here are some ways to prevent breast cancer. Some of the things that you can do to help decrease your risk of developing breast cancer like decreasing your carbs, increasing your intake of natural soy, and eating the right fats. Most importantly remember to maintain a healthy body weight!

D.L.’s Top 10 Steps To Help Prevent Breast Cancer was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

