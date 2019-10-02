CLOSE
Mathew Knowles Diagnosed with Breast Cancer!

'I AM...World Tour' New York Screening

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

You don’t hear many stories about it but men suffer from breast cancer too. Mathew Knowles, the father of superstars, Beyonce and Solange, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in July. Knowles has done a series of videos with the American Heart Association where he talks about men and breast cancer, genetics and Mathew’s family history.

In a teaser clip featured on Good Morning America, Knowles revealed that he noticed a small bloodstain on his shirts and when he mentioned it to his wife, she remembered also seeing the same small stains on their bedsheets. He immediately went to get tested and was diagnosed with breast cancer. He underwent a procedure and is doing much better but has to be constantly tested going forward. He also advised his family to get tested because there is a 50% chance that his children and grandchildren may have the gene that causes cancer as well.

According to BreastCancer.org, less than 1% of all breast cancers occur in men. In 2019, about 2,670 men are expected to be diagnosed with the disease. For men, the lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer is about 1 in 833.

