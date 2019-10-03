CLOSE
School Names Building After Hip Hop Mogul and Business Partner

A new building at USC is being named after hip hop mogul Doctor Dre.  The building bears his real name – Andre Young.  It’s also named after his long-time business partner, record executive Jimmy Iovine .  The two men made most of their fortune from Beats Headphones.  They donated 70 million dollars to USC to build a new facility that opened on Wednesday.  It focuses on arts, technology and innovation.

(Source-Billboard)

 

 

