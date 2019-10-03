CLOSE
Doc’s Warn Against Kardashian Waist Trainer

Kim Kardashian Glamour Magazine

Source: Patrick Demarchelier/Glamour

Kim Kardashian is known for branding and building her dynasty, so it was no surprise when her latest venture, Skims waist trainers, sold out in every size in less than 24 hours. The trainer claims to instantly erase inches, but doctors are warning against it.

Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Dena Barsoum, MD, board-certified physiatrist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Hospital for Special Surgery, told Page Six Style. “There’s a reason our bodies have the shape that they do. Waist trainers compress everything in the abdomen; not just your muscles and skin, but your intestines, stomach, liver, spleen and kidneys, and all of those need space to function.” Barsoum added that wearers could experience side effects from indigestion and heartburn to cracked ribs and pinched nerves. While they seem like a quick and easy fix, waist trainers don’t actually burn fat or make you lose weight.

Will you still rock your waist trainer?

 

Doc’s Warn Against Kardashian Waist Trainer  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

