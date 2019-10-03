Doc’s Warn Against Kardashian Waist Trainer

Kim Kardashian is known for branding and building her dynasty, so it was no surprise when her latest venture, Skims waist trainers, sold out in every size in less than 24 hours. The trainer claims to instantly erase inches, but doctors are warning against it.

Dena Barsoum, MD, board-certified physiatrist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Hospital for Special Surgery, told Page Six Style. “There’s a reason our bodies have the shape that they do. Waist trainers compress everything in the abdomen; not just your muscles and skin, but your intestines, stomach, liver, spleen and kidneys, and all of those need space to function.” Barsoum added that wearers could experience side effects from indigestion and heartburn to cracked ribs and pinched nerves. While they seem like a quick and easy fix, waist trainers don’t actually burn fat or make you lose weight.

Will you still rock your waist trainer?

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 10 hours ago

