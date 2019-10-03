CLOSE
R. Kelly Denied Bail!

It looks like R. Kelly will remain behind bars. A judge denied his request for bail after Kelly complained that his health is beginning to fail behind bars.

According to TMZ, prosecutors did their job at convincing the judge that Kells would indeed be a flight risk and that he more than likely attempt to tamper any witnesses. Prosecutors also do not believe that Kells is broke and claim that he receives thousands per month in royalties. He has also been denied house arrest or the ability to wear a body monitor.

His trial date has been set for May 18th, 2020.

