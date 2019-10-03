CLOSE
Tisha Campbell Details Childhood Rape By Babysitter On TV One’s “Uncensored” [VIDEO]

We have to applaud Tisha Campbell for her bravery in speaking out. We’re warning you now, the story she tells about being raped as a child during her TV One ‘Uncensored’ special is very, very, hard to watch. The details are hard to hear. But we absolutely believed it was important to repost the clip because we believe it will help other people.

UNCENSORED returns to TVOne Sunday, October 6 at 9/8C.

Parents, guard your children, believe your children and absolutely be sure to show them that there are consequences for evil people and people who wish them harm.

