Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death Of Black Stuntwoman On Set Of Deadpool 2

On Aug. 14, 2017, racing pioneer and stuntwoman Joi “SJ” Harris died on the set of 20th Century Fox’s Deadpool 2, crashing into the side of a building on the downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, set.

Harris was performing a stunt as the franchise’s character Domino, played by Zazie Beetz, when she lost control of her motorcycle.

More than two years later, a British Columbia workplace safety investigation has reportedly found that the studio was at fault for several safety errors that led to Harris’ death.

Variety reports:

Investigators from WorkSafe B.C. allege that the studio made a long list of errors, including failing to assess the risks of the stunt, failing to allow her to wear a helmet, and failing to set up barriers that would have kept her motorcycle inside the film set.

The agency said it is now considering what penalty should be assessed.

In a statement, a Fox spokesperson took issue with the report, and said that the studio had stepped up its safety measures in the wake of Harris’ death.

“Safety is our top priority, and while we respectfully disagree with some of the report’s findings, Fox thoroughly reviewed its stunt safety protocols immediately following the tragic accident and has revised and implemented enhanced safety procedures and enforcement,” the spokesperson said.

Harris reportedly had not done film stunts before but was a seasoned stunt racer. As reported by The Root shortly after her death, Harris regularly updated a blog, SJ24z, and noted that she was “the first licensed African-American woman in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events.” Harris also blogged about spending tons of money on proper gear for safety.

According to Variety, Harris’ family has settled all claims against the studio. Following the crash, all stunt performers wore helmets during motorcycle shots.

Investigation Finds Fox Studios At Fault For Death Of Black Stuntwoman On Set Of Deadpool 2  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

