The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Rant: 10 Years? That's It?

The former Dallas Police officer who murdered her neighbor in his own apartment was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Amber Guyger tearfully claimed it was all an awful mistake, but the jury didn’t buy it. The believed that she purposely murdered Botham Jean. Russ is glad about the guilty verdict but not so happy about the sentence. If she appeals, and she probabaly will, he believes that she can be out in 5 years or less. Russ really is questioning what the value of a Black life in America is.

